WDSU, Cox, Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation and Walmart are teaming up with United Way of Southeast Louisiana to help teachers and students have the supplies they need in the classrooms across Southeast Louisiana for the 2022-2023 school year.

All donations will go to purchasing school supplies at-cost from Walmart and will be delivered by United Way to parishes across Southeast Louisiana and distributed into schools as supplemental supplies to keep the classrooms stocked all year long.