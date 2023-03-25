WDSU and United Way of Southeast Louisiana want to do our part to help the victims of the March tornados in Mississippi. We are announcing the Mississippi Tornado Relief Fund to help families recover after the storm. 100% of funds will support immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding in affected communities.

Need direct assistance?

If you need a safe place to stay or a hot meal, find open shelters on redcross.org, the free Red Cross Emergency app, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) and selecting the disaster option.

Dial 211 for resources and referrals. 211 Mississippi is a statewide resource and referral service that connects callers with a variety of health and human service resources specific to their needs and geographical area. No matter the situation, the specialists at 211 listen, identify underlying problems, and connect people in need with resources and services in their community that improve their lives.